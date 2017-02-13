Shakespeare’s Villains | Athens | February 15

Iconoclastic actor, playwright and theater director Steven Berkoff brings his acclaimed one-man play “Shakespeare’s Villains” to the Athens Concert Hall for one show, on Wednesday, February 15, starting at 8 p.m. Performed around the world by Berkoff since 1998, the piece explores Shakespeare’s most notorious characters, including Iago, the Macbeths, Shylock and Richard III. Ticket prices range from 22 to 28 euros (students 7 euros, disabled, 65+ 9 euros).

Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000, www.megaron.gr