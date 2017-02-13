Alexis Kyritsopoulos | Athens | February 14 - March 8

Scheduled to coincide with Valentine's Day, the Skoufa Gallery presents Alexis Kyritsopoulos's “Love at the Bench,” a series of new paintings exploring the age-old connections and stirrings that bring people together in a playful manner that also exposes contradictions. Opening hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., and Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. and 5.30 to 9 p.m.

Skoufa Gallery, 4 Skoufa, Kolonaki, tel 210.364.3025, www.skoufagallery.gr