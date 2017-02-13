ND leader meets with Merkel in Berlin

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has presented German Chancellor Angela Merkel with New Democracy’s plan for extracting Greece from its ongoing crisis during a meeting in Berlin according to reports Monday.

Mitsotakis is said to have rejected the scenario of a Greek exit from the eurozone, an eventuality that does not appear to be ruled out by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble.

Talks also focused on the issue of migration, which has become a heavily politicised issue in Germany ahead of elections later this year, reports said without providing more details.