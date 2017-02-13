WHAT’S ON |

 
Ancient Eleon | Athens | February 14

Brendan Burke, associate professor and department chair of Greek and Roman Studies at the University of Victoria, British Columbia, will deliver a lecture at the International Center for Hellenic and Mediterranean Studies (DIKEMES) titled “Bronze Age and Archaic Boeotia: New Research at Ancient Eleon” on Tuesday, February 14. The lecture will highlight the work of the Eastern Boeotia Archaeological Project (EBAP), focused on ancient Eleon, a little known site in eastern Boeotia approximately 12 kilometers from Thebes. It starts at 7 p.m.

DIKEMES, 5 Stadiou Square, Kallimarmaro, tel 210.756.0749

