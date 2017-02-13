NEWS |

 
Train services to be disrupted Tuesday and Wednesday, will affect Athens airport

TAGS: Transport, Strike

Services on Greece’s national railway network are set to be disrupted on Tuesday and WEdnesday due to a series of three-hour stoppages called by unions.

Delays and cancellations are expected to affect passengers using intercity trains and the Athens suburban railway (Proastiakos), with stoppages taking place 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. The action will also affect services to and from Athens International Airport.

For more information, travelers are advised to call 14511 or visit www.trainose.gr.

