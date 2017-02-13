A three-party agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel was signed by travel agency association representatives during the IMTM 2017 travel show in Tel Aviv last week, for the creation of a new entity to contribute toward the growth of tourism in the three countries and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

The aim of "East Mediterranean Travel and Tourist Agents Associations Synergies" is to develop activity and cooperation in different types of tourism and coastal shipping connections between the three countries.