Olympiakos and AEK survived scares from Kolossos Rhodes and Trikala respectively as they fought back to score wins in the Basket League, though PAOK was not so lucky, suffering an upset at struggling Apollon Patras.

Kolossos led Olympiakos 41-35 at the start of the second half on Monday, but the Reds notched up a partial 14-0 to take the situation into their own hands and win 70-59 on Rhodes. Notably Olympiakos captain Vassilis Spanoulis came off injured during the third quarter and his medical situation will be assessed on Tuesday.

AEK had to come from 16 points down at home against Trikala to win 87-82 on Saturday and stay within two points from leaders Olympiakos and Panathinaikos. On Monday AEK announced the signing of 33-year-old Australian forward Brad Newley, formerly of Panionios and Panellinios.

There were no such difficulties for the Greens on Sunday as they led from start to finish to dismiss host Kymi 77-54 at Halkida.

Aris is now alone in fourth thanks to its 80-64 home win over Promitheas Patras, as crosstown rival PAOK faltered against the other Patra team: Apollon registered a much-needed victory over the Champions League challenger with an 88-79 score to move out of the relegation zone.

Korivos also scored a precious win, downing bottom club Doxa Lefkadas 69-65 away, while Lavrio rose to seventh beating Rethymno 73-62.

On Wednesday there is a full set of fixtures, as on Saturday there will be no league action due to the Greek Cup final between Aris and Panathinaikos.