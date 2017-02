A priest aged 47 was found dead in his home in Gerakas, east of Athens, shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

The priest’s body was lying in a pool of blood and he was bound hand and foot. A blood-soaked pillow was also found beside his body, investigators said.

Police added that there were no signs that his apartment had been broken into, though some furniture looked like it had been hastily searched.

An investigation is under way.