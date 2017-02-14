Influential Greek daily out again after court ruling

Greece’s influential center-left Ta Nea newspaper has resumed publication five days after running out of newsprint due to its parent Lambrakis Press’s acute financial problems.

The daily reappeared on newsstands Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, a day after an Athens court agreed to unfreeze one of the group’s bank accounts to cover publication costs.

Greece’s media have been particularly badly hit by the country’s financial crisis, and unemployment is rife among journalists.

Lambrakis Press, which includes magazines and a radio station, had its assets frozen by creditor banks, the AP said.