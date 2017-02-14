Brexit & EU | Athens | February 15

International Relations Professor Karen E. Smith from the London School of Economics will be delivering a lecture titled “Brexit and EU Foreign Policy: Beginning of the End or a New Beginning?” at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 15. The lecture, in English with simultaneous translation into Greek, begins at 7 p.m., while the distribution of free admission coupons will start at 5.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr