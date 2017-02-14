The Longest Road | Athens | February 15

“The Longest Road” is one of four films awarded at the international “Beyond the Borders” documentary festival organized by the Hellenic History Foundation (IDISME) on the island of Kastelorizo last summer. Filmmaker’s Maria Economou’s tribute to two teenage friends, one from Iraq and the other from Syria, jailed in Greece for alleged migrant smuggling, will be screened at the Benetatos Cultural Center in Palaio Psychico, on Wednesday, February 15. IDISME co-founder Irini Sarioglou will give a brief talk before the screening at 7.30 p.m. Admission is free of charge, but reservations should be made in advance on 210.674.5135.

