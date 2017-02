Police were seeking the perpetrators behind a gas canister bomb attack on a branch of Hellenic Post (ELTA) in Maroussi, northern Athens, on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified assailants used a homemade explosive device comprising three gas canisters, which detonated outside the branch at 6 a.m., causing limited damage to the building’s facade but no injuries as there had been no one in or near the branch at the time.