The Supreme Court in Athens on Tuesday upheld the four-year jail sentences handed to former Finance Minister Yiannos Papantoniou and his wife Stavroula Kourakou at a previous trial which found them guilty of submitting inaccurate declaration of wealth statements (“pothen esches”).

The court’s criminal section rejected the couple’s appeals as “groundless.”

They have the option of paying off their sentences for 14,560 euros each.