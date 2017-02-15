Time to react

Nothing is more frustrating to Greek taxpayers than the conviction that all the money they pay the state ends up in a black hole.



It’s hard not to feel that way when almost daily we see reports about futile public sector hirings and outrageous favors to the administration’s political cronies. At the same time, there are many out there who work hard and pay their taxes only to have their legitimate expectations snubbed by politicians. It is time they reacted.



Many have already left the country. Those who remain must make their voices heard before they too are left with no other option but to flee.