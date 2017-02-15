Citizens seek to tackle road problems

In a new initiative, Athenians fed up with the proliferation of potholes and dysfunctional traffic lights in the capital have teamed up with insurance company Hellas Direct.

The project was launched by Marilora Kampani, who said her attempts to report a broken traffic light failed to elicit action. “We recorded all the damage and accidents on the roads and decided to cooperate with the people who sent us their proposals and with local and regional authorities to tackle some of the problems,” Kampani told Kathimerini.

A member of Attica’s regional authority said officials welcomed the initiative. “We responded to the invitation to cooperate and launched studies to correct problems on the roads,” the official said.