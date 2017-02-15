NEWS |

 
Moscovici: Greek bailout review talks converging, more steps needed

TAGS: Politics, Economy

European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said on Wednesday Greece's talks with its official lenders on concluding a bailout review have made progress but more steps are needed to wrap it up.

Moscovici is in Athens to help close a review of Greek reforms which has dragged on for months.

"There is convergence at certain points so that we can conclude the review and move ahead," he told reporters before a meeting with Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos. "Some more small steps remain." [Reuters]

