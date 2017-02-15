WHAT’S ON |

 
Saint Joan | Athens | February 16

The UK National Theater’s critically acclaimed production of Bernard Shaw’s “Saint Joan,” live from the Donmar Warehouse in London, is being screened at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, February 16, at 9 p.m. The production, directed by Josie Rourke and starring Gemma Arteton in the title role, will be screened with English subtitles. Tickets cost 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr

