Ancient, Byzantine and war artifacts seized from man's home

Police handout photo

Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested an 81-year-old businessman after finding undeclared artifacts and weapons at his home.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after a search of his home in Mandra, western Attica, yielded 23 Byzantine icons, 108 ancient coins, a World War I machine gun, two World War II shells and various other firearms.

Police also seized a painting that is thought to be a copy of an El Greco, although checks were continuing to ensure it was not genuine.