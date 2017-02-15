NEWS |

 
NEWS

Ancient, Byzantine and war artifacts seized from man's home

Police handout photo

TAGS: Crime

Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested an 81-year-old businessman after finding undeclared artifacts and weapons at his home.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after a search of his home in Mandra, western Attica, yielded 23 Byzantine icons, 108 ancient coins, a World War I machine gun, two World War II shells and various other firearms.

Police also seized a painting that is thought to be a copy of an El Greco, although checks were continuing to ensure it was not genuine.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 