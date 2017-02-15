Justice minister denounces violence at Golden Dawn trial

In a statement on Wednesday, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis appeared to question the police in connection to the clashes on Tuesday at the trial of Golden Dawn members accused of being involved in the murder of rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

Fights broke out between Golden Dawn supporters and anarchists in the courtroom.

One of the Golden Dawn supporters is alleged to have shouted: “Where is your Pavlos, now?” at the slain rapper’s mother, Magda Fyssa.

“Every state body has a duty to ensure that all the participants in a trial... can carry out their responsibilities or observe the judicial process in an environment that is secure and which affords them the appropriate respect,” said Kontonis. “This has to apply above all to victims’ relatives.”