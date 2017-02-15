Syntagma metro station to be shut for three days

The capital’s busiest metro station, Syntagma, will be closed over the weekend and on Monday, February 20, to allow engineers to install the new ticket barriers that are being rolled out across the metro and electric railway network in Athens.

Three other metro stations, Argyroupoli, Nomismatokopeio and Doukissis Plakentias, will also be closed on the weekend for the same reason. These three stations will be open as usual on Monday.

While the work is being carried out, trains will pass through these stations without stopping.