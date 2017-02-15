Turkish F16s reappear in Greek air space

A pair of Turkish fighter jets violated Greek air space above the island of Farmakonisi on Wednesday.

The two F16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region at 1.18 p.m and flew over Farmakonisi at an altitude of 26,000 feet.

It was the latest in a series of Turkish transgressions in the Aegean, which have spiked since Greece turned down a request by Ankara for the extradition of eight Turkish military officers who fled Turkey in July following a failed coup.