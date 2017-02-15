Professor hospitalized after attack by taggers

A professor was hospitalized in Athens on Wednesday after being attacked a group of young men who had been tagging a wall at Panteio University.

Angelos Syrigos, who teaches in the university’s International European and Regional Studies Department, was attacked after telling his assailants off for spray painting the wall. They turned on him, sprayed him with paint and hit him on the head, according to police.

The academic was taken to hospital for treatment but is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.

The attack was criticized by the Education Ministry, SYRIZA and New Democracy, which also questioned Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

Police arrested one person and detained two others.