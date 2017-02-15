The number of nights visitors spent in Greece’s second biggest city in 2016 rose 5.56 percent from 2015, to 2.31 million last year from 2.19 million a year earlier, Thessaloniki Hotelier Association data show.

Greeks spent 6.83 percent more nights (1,226,544) and foreigners 4.16 percent more nights (1,083,073).

Average revenue per room in Thessaloniki rose 5.4 percent year-on-year, according to GBR Consulting figures, but this was still below the average rate of 10 other European cities of a similar size.

The average room price posted an annual increase of 0.6 percent.