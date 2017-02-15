Rethymno upset AEK in the midweek set of Basket League fixtures, while PAOK narrowly escaped one more home loss. There were no problems for leaders Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in their home games, as the Euroleague has gone into a one-week recess.

AEK had never won in the three previous times it had visited Rethymno, and the “Cretan Kings” – as the local team is named – made it four out of four on Wednesday triumphing 72-65.

Lavrio pushed PAOK all the way in Thessaloniki, but the hosts eventually won 85-80 to rise to joint fourth at the table, catching up with Aris that went down 69-55 at Olympiakos.

Panathinaikos trounced bottom side Doxa Lefkadas 90-61 and Trikala put some clear blue water between itself and relegation-threatened Kymi, beating it 76-58 at home.

Promitheas completed the double over crosstown rival Apollon Patras this year, winning at home 65-58.

On Thursday Korivos entertains Kolossos Rhodes at Amaliada.