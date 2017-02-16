Student, 25, to face prosecutor over attack on university professor

A 25-year-old psychology student who was arrested on Wednesday for an attack on Panteio University professor Angelos Syrigos was to face a prosecutor on charges of assault and causing grievous bodily harm on Thursday.

Another two people who were detained in connection with the assault were released after no incriminating evidence was found against them.

Syrigos, who teaches in the university’s International European and Regional Studies Department, was attacked after telling his assailants off for spray painting the wall. They turned on him, sprayed him with paint and hit him on the head, according to police.

The academic was taken to hospital for treatment but is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.