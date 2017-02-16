NEWS |

 
Crete quake, measuring 4.5 Richter, jolts island

TAGS: Earthquake

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck south of Crete at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Athens Observatory's Geodynamic Institute.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage as a result of the quake which has its epicenter south of the port of Irakleio at a depth of 10 kilometers below sea level.

A strong earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Crete at the end of last month but caused no injuries or serious damage.

