Crete quake, measuring 4.5 Richter, jolts island

A moderate earthquake, measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck south of Crete at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Athens Observatory's Geodynamic Institute.

There were no reports of any injuries or damage as a result of the quake which has its epicenter south of the port of Irakleio at a depth of 10 kilometers below sea level.

A strong earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted Crete at the end of last month but caused no injuries or serious damage.