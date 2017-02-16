Ministry pays respects after head of Praksis NGO dies of cancer aged 47

The Labor, Social Insurance and Social Solidarity Ministry on Thursday paid its respects to Tzanetos Antypas, the head of the charity Praksis, who died on Tuesday night at the age of 47 following a long battle with cancer.

"He aided our efforts to plan social policy based around people and their needs," the ministry said, adding that "we will always remember the gleam in his eye with every new idea and the passion with which he faced each new challenge." "We will miss him a lot," the ministry's statement concluded.

Antypas was to be buried at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday at the Schistos municipal cemetery.