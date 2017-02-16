Museums to be closed on Monday as staff walk out in anti-austerity protest
All museums and archaeological sites are to remain closed to the public on Monday after guards decided on Thursday to stage a 24-hour walkout, demanding unpaid wages and the recruitment of additional employees to tackle understaffing problems.
The union representing guards at museums and archaeological sites called on authorities to pay outstanding wages for weekends and holidays.
They are demanding the recruitment of an additional 200 employees in line with pledges made by the government last year.