Tango Fire | Athens | March 4 & 5

“Feet flick with cutting precision; dancers lean into the embrace, going from flirtation to abandon,” wrote The Independent on Tango Fire's production “Flames of Desire,” when it was staged in London. The critically acclaimed, Buenos Aires-based company – starring the amazing German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi – is now coming to Athens to perform the same fascinating tango spectacle for two nights only, on March 4 and 5, at the Pallas Theater. Tickets range from 22-48 euros and can be purchased in advance from tel 1186, www.viva.gr, and Public, Reload, Seven Spots, Media Markt and Evridpidis stores.



Pallas Theater, 5 Voukourestiou, tel 210.321.3100