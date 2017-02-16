Refugee kids reach for the stars

In this photo made available Thursday, refugee children from Afghanistan look at the moon through a telescope during a visit to the National Observatory of Athens, on Wednesday. This was the first group in an initiative for all children staying at refugee camps in the capital to be treated to a field trip to the NOA. Meanwhile, according to figures released by Education Minister Costas Gavroglou Thursday, about 2,500 refugee kids are currently attending public schools. He said the ministry has set up 126 classes taught by 274 teachers. The 12.3-million-euro program is cofunded by the European Union. [Orestis Panagiotou/EPA]