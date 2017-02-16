Lesvos hit by 4.4 tremor

The eastern Aegean island of Lesvos was rattled by a tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale Thursday at 2.19 p.m. There were no injuries or damages reported.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the quake’s epicenter was in the sea, 64 kilometers northwest of Mytilini town at a depth of 11 kilometers.

Meanwhile, earlier Thursday morning at about 1 a.m., an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, struck off Crete. Its epicenter was south of the port of Iraklio at a depth of 10 kilometers below sea level.

Late last month, Crete was jolted by an earthquake measuring 5.4.