Father, son sentenced in fraud case

A court in Thessaloniki Thursday handed down a suspended 4.5-year prison sentence to a father and son on charges of fraud and forgery.

The court heard that the men misled victims into believing they could get them jobs in the civil service using their supposed connections with politicians.

According to the case file, the pair was active between 2011 and 2013.

An investigation revealed that they made a total of 22,000 euros from a man and a woman who they promised jobs in the public sector to.