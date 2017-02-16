ATHEX: Mixed picture on low trade

A quiet day on the Greek bourse on Thursday left a mixed picture among stocks with the lowest trading volume of the last eight sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 629.36 points, adding 0.49 percent to Wednesday’s 626.29 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.59 percent to end at 1,681.12 points, but mid-caps fell 0.05 percent. The banks index climbed 0.67 percent.

In total 44 stocks advanced, 40 fell and 32 stayed put.

Turnover reached 27.6 million euros, against Wednesday’s 36.3 million.

he general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange in Nicosia advanced 0.69 percent to close at 66.67 points.