Piraeus Port profits jump 13 pct in 2016
Cosco intends to invest 137.5 million euros in OLP this year.
Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), whose management has been under China Cosco Shipping’s control since the fourth quarter of 2016, posted a 13 percent increase in pretax profits last year.
This was achieved through a 20.3 percent drop in administrative costs and a 4.3 percent contraction in salaries, while turnover rose 3.6 percent to 103.5 million euros, the Athens-listed corporation announced on Thursday.
Pretax profits reached 11 million euros, against 9.8 million in 2015. After-tax earnings amounted to 6.7 million euros.
