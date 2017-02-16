Lawyers are asked to pay irrationally high social security contributions. This concerns both the self-employed lawyers and the shareholders of law firms who besides the contributions based on their revenues also have to pay 26.95 percent of their dividends toward social security.

Therefore all lawyers see their revenues evaporate as they are forced to pay up their contributions for 2016 up to February 28, while also paying their contributions for 2017.

Worse, the calculation of their current contributions is based on their incomes in 2015 which leads to a disproportionate burden for them, given that last year the revenues of lawyers were exceptionally reduced owing to their months-long abstention.

The Athens Bar Association is now asking the Labor and Social Security Ministry to allow for the payment of the 2016 contributions in installments.