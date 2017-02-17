Greek painting master Mytaras dies
In a tweet Friday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras described him as “an important and great representative of Greek painting.”
Dimitris Mytaras, considered one of Greece’s most important 20th century painters, died late Thursday. He was 83.
Born in Halkida, Mytaras drew inspiration from the human figure within a context of naturalism and expressionism.
During Greece’s military junta from 1967 to 1974, Mytaras focused critical attention on Greek life through a series of realistic works entitled Photographic Documents.
He was also chosen to create one of the official posters for the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.
