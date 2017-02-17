Cyprus spokesman says Akinci’s decision to leave meeting was pre-determined

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci’s decision to leave the meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades on Thursday was pre-determined, the Cypriot Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulidis said on Friday.

Christodoulidis said Akinci’s demeanor was clear before the meeting began when he demanded that the only issue up for discussion would be the decision by Cyprus’s Parliament to make Greek Cypriot schools commemorate the anniversary of a 1950 vote to unite the island with Greece.

Turkish Cypriots had strongly opposed the legislation. But Greek Cypriots dismissed Turkish Cypriot objections, saying they were unjustified. After the meeting was abruptly ended, both sides accused each other of leaving the table.

Christodoulidis also said that the Turkish Cypriot leader also demanded the removal of cameras and photographers from the meeting.

Greek and Turkish Cypriots are holding UN-backed talks aiming to reunite the island which was ethnically divided after Turkey invaded in 1974

