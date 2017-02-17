NEWS |

 
Brothel raids lead to 19 arrests

19 women were arrested on Friday following raids conducted by police at 11 brothels in the wider Athens center as part of a crackdown on sex trafficking. 

Three of the women are Greek nationals, while the remaining 16 are foreign nationals. Three other women were also detained in connection with the case.

All 19 women appeared before a prosecutor on Friday while the raided brothels were shut down.
 

