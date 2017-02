Local trip-hop and progressive rock act Magenta Flaws presents its debut album at Death Disco on Saturday, February 18. “Corridor” was first released digitally in December and is influenced by the old-school esthetic of the 1990s. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros.

Death Disco, 16 Ogigou & Lepeniotou, Psyrri, tel 210.000.666