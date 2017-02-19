Moroccan traditions | Athens| February 21-23

The Onassis Cultural Center, also known as Stegi, is hosting Moroccan choreographer Bouchra Ouizguen’s “Ottof,” in a series of performances running February 21-23. The show explores the lives of Moroccan women through the tradition of the Aitas, women who dance and sing traditional folk music at Moroccan weddings and nightclubs. Performances take place at 9 p.m. Ouizguen will lead a workshop on Wednesday, February 22.



Onassis Cultural Center, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800, www.sgt.gr