Convicted terrorist says she's being targeted by the ‘state’

Jailed terrorist Panagiota Roupa, a convicted member of the Revolutionary Struggle guerrilla group, has claimed in a document disseminated to the media by her lawyer “a state plan” for her murder.

“I knew from the very first moment that I was in prison that the state would try to find a method to get me out of the way,” she said, claiming that a failed effort had already been made on her life during a staged “clash between inmates.”

Roupa has been in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison since her arrest early last month.