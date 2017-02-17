‘Greek Panorama’ on tourism, culture, gastronomy planned in NYC

Hellas North American Events Inc, in association with North Events, is preparing the first Greek tourism, culture and gastronomy exhibition in New York, titled “Greek Panorama,” on May 11-13 at the emblematic Grand Central Terminal station in Manhattan.

The exhibition will be hosted by the Vanderbilt Hall, which has a surface area of around 1,000 square meters and will include presentations for every major tourism destination in Greece along with the promotion of a multitude of special themes such as luxury tourism, Greek gastronomy, real estate, shopping, yachting & cruises etc.

The opening day is dedicated to professionals only, while on May 12 and 13 admission will be free to the public.