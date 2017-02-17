BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

‘Greek Panorama’ on tourism, culture, gastronomy planned in NYC

TAGS: Tourism, Exhibition

Hellas North American Events Inc, in association with North Events, is preparing the first Greek tourism, culture and gastronomy exhibition in New York, titled “Greek Panorama,” on May 11-13 at the emblematic Grand Central Terminal station in Manhattan.

The exhibition will be hosted by the Vanderbilt Hall, which has a surface area of around 1,000 square meters and will include presentations for every major tourism destination in Greece along with the promotion of a multitude of special themes such as luxury tourism, Greek gastronomy, real estate, shopping, yachting & cruises etc.

The opening day is dedicated to professionals only, while on May 12 and 13 admission will be free to the public.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 