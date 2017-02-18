Need for a message

Ankara is ratcheting up its provocative behavior in the Aegean Sea.



A Turkish coastal patrol boat firing live ammunition during a military exercise in Greek territorial waters in the eastern Aegean early yesterday is the latest example of provocations, coming on the back of months of Turkish violations of Greek air space and territorial waters, as well as aggressive rhetoric by governing officials in Ankara.



Greek authorities and defense officials need to display unwavering decisiveness and prudence for two very significant reasons.



Firstly, Turkey is clearly on the verge of a nervous breakdown. And secondly, uncertainty is growing on the broader international stage.



At this phase, there is a real need for our European and American allies to send a clear message to Ankara. Because Turkey is playing with fire and its game could easily destabilize a region that is already volatile enough.