Farmers end protests but vow to return

After month-long protests against tax and social security hikes, Greek farmers have ended their blockades of highways and border crossings.

Farmers withdrew their tractors from Nikaia and Platykampos on the Athens-Thessaloniki highway, and also lifted roadblocks in western and central Greece.

The decision was reached despite failure to achieve a compromise with the left-led government during talks last week.

However, speaking to the media on Friday, Rizos Maroudas, a union leader in Larissa, central Greece, vowed that mobilizations would resume.

“This is a marathon struggle against a policy that is destroying us,” he said.