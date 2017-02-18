Teenager in Peloponnese accused of attempted rape, murder

An 18-year-old teenager has been arrested in the region of Nea Manolada in Ilia in the Peloponnese after attempting to rape a 55-year-old woman and stabbing a 37-year-old fellow Bangladeshi, police said on Saturday.



According to police, the suspect entered the yard of a home and attacked the woman in front of her 33-year-old daughter. The two women managed to get away, while the suspect was restrained by the 37-year-old man who was passing by the house, but received stab wounds in the stomach area for his trouble.



A police officer managed to restrain the culprit while his victim was rushed to hospital.