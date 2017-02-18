Diaspora Greeks keen to invest in Greece

Diaspora Greeks are keen to invest in Greece provided that local authorities take steps to curb bureaucracy and provide a stable legal and tax system, Petros Galatoulas, president of the Federation of Greek Societies of Greater New York has said.



Speaking to Vradyni on Sunday, Galatoulas defended US President Donald Trump’s hardline policy on immigration.



He said that the newly elected leader, whom he backed during the presidential campaign, sees in Greece a steady and reliable ally. Speaking on the issue of Greek debt relief, Galatoulas said that any decisions rest with European lenders, not with Washington.