Painter Yiannis Valavanidis dies

Yiannis Valavanidis, a representative of the method of critical realism, died on Saturday in Athens. He was 78.



Born in the Greek capital, Valavanidis studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts beside Yannis Moralis and Constantine Grammatopoulos. He took part in several group exhibitions since the late 1950s, before holding his first solo show in 1970.



He worked as professor at his alma mater, while he also illustrated a number of books and poetry collections. A retrospective on his work was held at the Frissiras Museum in 2005.



His funeral will take place today at 3.30 p.m., at the Nea Smyrni cemetery.