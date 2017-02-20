Police seek perpetrators of attack on SYRIZA offices

Police on Monday were seeking the perpetrators behind a firebomb attack on the central offices of SYRIZA in Koumoundourou Square, central Athens, on Sunday afternoon.

In a sweep of the area immediately after the attack, which caused damage and slightly injured one policeman, officers detained 44 people.

Of those, seven were subsequently arrested for illegal residence in Greece. The remainder were released without charge as no evidence could be found linking them to the attack.

