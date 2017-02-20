Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Stephen Curry (of the Golden State Warriors) who lies on the floor to avoid suffering another dunk in his face, in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history on Sunday night, not only for being the first Greek to take part in an NBA All-Star Game, but also for going from rookie to the top scorer of the Eastern Conference All-Stars in the showcase event of basketball’s best league in the world.

The Sepolia-born all-rounder of the Milwaukee Bucks notched up 30 points at the East’s 10-point loss (192-182) in the annual showpiece that this year took place in New Orleans.

But he did more than that: The former Triton Sepolion and Filathlitikos Zografou player produced countless impressive moments in his 22 minutes on court for the game’s fans across the Atlantic and the lucky compatriots of his in Greece who stayed up through the night to enjoy his unique show at Smoothie King Center.

Dunk after dunk, Antetokounmpo captured the imagination of fans at the stands and on TV across the world, and forced LeBron James, aka “The King” of the NBA, to state that “the sky is the limit” for the Greece international.

James went on to predict that “The Greek Freak” will feature in many more All-Star Games to come.