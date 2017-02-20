Parents of infant crushed to death by TV face prosecutor on manslaughter charges

The parents of an infant that was crushed to death when a television set fell on it on Saturday at their home in a Roma settlement on Rhodes faced a prosecutor on the Dodecanesian island on Monday on charges of causing manslaughter through neglect.

The infant, which was aged one-and-a-half years, died instantly, according to medics who inspected the body following its transfer to a local hospital.

Police on the island were seeking to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.